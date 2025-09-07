Left Menu

Malayalam Filmmaker Detained Amid Harassment Case Controversy

Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan was detained at Mumbai airport following a lookout notice by the Kerala police regarding a harassment complaint by an actress. The Kerala police had issued the notice in January when Sasidharan was in the US. He was previously arrested for stalking the actress online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has been detained at Mumbai airport following a lookout notice issued by the Kerala police. The notice stems from a harassment complaint filed by a prominent actress against Sasidharan earlier this year.

In response to the development, Sasidharan expressed his belief that the police and the Kerala communist party would adhere to the law in addressing the issue. He claims no awareness of the case details against him.

Kochi City Police, confirming his detention, are coordinating with Mumbai airport authorities. A police team will be dispatched to Mumbai for his custody. Sasidharan was previously arrested in 2022 for stalking the same actress online, but was granted bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

