Left Menu

Sandalwood Heist at Kerala Police Academy

Two sandalwood trees were illegally cut and removed from Kerala Police Academy. The incident was reported on January 2, leading to an FIR at Viyyur police. The theft likely occurred between December 27 and January 2. An investigation is ongoing, suspecting entry through an adjoining forested area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:24 IST
Sandalwood Heist at Kerala Police Academy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A theft of sandalwood trees has been reported at the Kerala Police Academy, with police stating that parts of the trees were illegally cut and removed.

The incident came to light on January 2 after the academy's estate officer noticed the crime, prompting an FIR being filed at Viyyur police station the following day.

Law enforcement suspects the theft occurred between December 27 and January 2, suspecting culprits might have accessed the campus via a nearby forested area. Authorities are pursuing leads under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahindra & Mahindra Considers Price Hike Amid Economic Challenges

Mahindra & Mahindra Considers Price Hike Amid Economic Challenges

 India
2
India's Strategic Shifts in Russian Oil Imports Amid Global Sanctions

India's Strategic Shifts in Russian Oil Imports Amid Global Sanctions

 India
3
Sri Lanka's Long Road to Railway Recovery Post-Cyclone Ditwah

Sri Lanka's Long Road to Railway Recovery Post-Cyclone Ditwah

 Sri Lanka
4
Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab's 'Elastic' Admission Policy

Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab's 'Elastic' Admission Policy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026