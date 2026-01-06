Sandalwood Heist at Kerala Police Academy
Two sandalwood trees were illegally cut and removed from Kerala Police Academy. The incident was reported on January 2, leading to an FIR at Viyyur police. The theft likely occurred between December 27 and January 2. An investigation is ongoing, suspecting entry through an adjoining forested area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:24 IST
- India
A theft of sandalwood trees has been reported at the Kerala Police Academy, with police stating that parts of the trees were illegally cut and removed.
The incident came to light on January 2 after the academy's estate officer noticed the crime, prompting an FIR being filed at Viyyur police station the following day.
Law enforcement suspects the theft occurred between December 27 and January 2, suspecting culprits might have accessed the campus via a nearby forested area. Authorities are pursuing leads under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
