Tirumala Temple Closure for Lunar Eclipse and Rituals

The Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala will close temporarily for a lunar eclipse, reopening early on September 8. Srivani darshan is rescheduled, and VIP letters won't be accepted on September 15 due to upcoming rituals. Devotees are requested to cooperate with arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 07-09-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 14:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala will close from 3.30 pm on September 7 until 3 am on September 8 because of the lunar eclipse, according to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials.

The offline Srivani darshan originally scheduled for September 7 has been moved to 1 pm, officials reported. The temple will be closed during the eclipse and is set to reopen for devotees early on September 8.

Additionally, due to the Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam ritual on September 16, VIP recommendation letters will not be accepted on September 15. The TTD urges devotees to cooperate with arrangements in light of the lunar eclipse and the forthcoming rituals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

