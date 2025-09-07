Left Menu

Aditi Chauhan Advocates for Transformational Reforms in Women's Football

Aditi Chauhan, former Indian goalkeeper, highlights the need for structural and cultural reforms in India's women's football. Having played professionally in Europe, she stresses the importance of media awareness and corporate support, urging initiatives like SheKicks Football League for sustainable progress.

India's former goalkeeper, Aditi Chauhan, has made a strong call for significant structural and cultural changes in women's football, warning that without these reforms, India's talented players may not realize their full potential on the international stage.

Chauhan recently announced her retirement after an illustrious 17-year career, marking her as the first Indian woman to play professional football in Europe. Reflecting on her experiences in both India and the UK, Chauhan noted the transformative impact of structured leagues and competitions on the success of UK teams.

Through her initiative, the SheKicks Football League, she plans to nurture future talent. Chauhan emphasized the pivotal role of media in shaping role models and the importance of corporate backing to elevate women's football in India. As India gears up for the AFC Women's Asian Cup, Chauhan anticipates fierce competition but advocates for increased game exposure and friendly matches to build experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

