Left Menu

Stolen Heritage: The Missing Kalash from Jain Ceremony

A gold-and-jewel-encrusted 'kalash' was stolen from a Jain religious ceremony near Red Fort, triggering a police investigation. The suspect allegedly used traditional attire to blend in with devotees and exploit a commotion to commit the theft. Authorities are hopeful of recovering the precious urn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 16:46 IST
Stolen Heritage: The Missing Kalash from Jain Ceremony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An audacious theft has shaken the Jain community after a gold-and-jewel-encrusted 'kalash' was stolen during a religious ceremony near Delhi's Red Fort. The incident, which took place on September 3, has set off a police investigation to recover the highly valued religious artifact.

Authorities have traced movements of the suspect who cleverly disguised as one of the devotees to blend in. The suspect reportedly used the arrival commotion of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to his advantage, fleeing with the urn that carries significant religious importance.

Efforts to track down the thief are underway. CCTV footage is assisting investigators in piecing together the suspect's route post-theft. The police remain optimistic as crucial leads suggest an arrest is imminent. Meanwhile, the community anxiously awaits the urn's safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Fiercest Assault Strikes at the Heart of Kyiv

Russia's Fiercest Assault Strikes at the Heart of Kyiv

 Global
2
Formula One's Engine Evolution: The Shift to 2031

Formula One's Engine Evolution: The Shift to 2031

 Global
3
Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challenge

Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challen...

 Global
4
Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025