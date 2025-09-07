Stolen Heritage: The Missing Kalash from Jain Ceremony

An audacious theft has shaken the Jain community after a gold-and-jewel-encrusted 'kalash' was stolen during a religious ceremony near Delhi's Red Fort. The incident, which took place on September 3, has set off a police investigation to recover the highly valued religious artifact.

Authorities have traced movements of the suspect who cleverly disguised as one of the devotees to blend in. The suspect reportedly used the arrival commotion of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to his advantage, fleeing with the urn that carries significant religious importance.

Efforts to track down the thief are underway. CCTV footage is assisting investigators in piecing together the suspect's route post-theft. The police remain optimistic as crucial leads suggest an arrest is imminent. Meanwhile, the community anxiously awaits the urn's safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)