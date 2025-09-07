Stolen Heritage: The Missing Kalash from Jain Ceremony
A gold-and-jewel-encrusted 'kalash' was stolen from a Jain religious ceremony near Red Fort, triggering a police investigation. The suspect allegedly used traditional attire to blend in with devotees and exploit a commotion to commit the theft. Authorities are hopeful of recovering the precious urn.
- Country:
- India
An audacious theft has shaken the Jain community after a gold-and-jewel-encrusted 'kalash' was stolen during a religious ceremony near Delhi's Red Fort. The incident, which took place on September 3, has set off a police investigation to recover the highly valued religious artifact.
Authorities have traced movements of the suspect who cleverly disguised as one of the devotees to blend in. The suspect reportedly used the arrival commotion of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to his advantage, fleeing with the urn that carries significant religious importance.
Efforts to track down the thief are underway. CCTV footage is assisting investigators in piecing together the suspect's route post-theft. The police remain optimistic as crucial leads suggest an arrest is imminent. Meanwhile, the community anxiously awaits the urn's safe return.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- theft
- kalash
- Jain ceremony
- Delhi
- Red Fort
- police investigation
- suspect
- CCTV
- urn
- gold-and-jewel
ALSO READ
Suspected Drone Sparks Search Operation in Jammu and Kashmir
NIA Arrests Key Suspect in Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack
Justice Department Drops Case Against Trump Threat Suspect
Daring Heist: Gold and Jewels Stolen Amidst Ritual Near Red Fort
Priceless Gold 'Kalash' Stolen During Jain Ceremony at Red Fort