Indore Police Crack Down on Suspected Bangladeshi Migrants

Police in Indore are interrogating about 15 migrant workers suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals following complaints of illegal residency. They are verifying the workers' identities with the help of the West Bengal police, and legal action is anticipated if the individuals are undocumented migrants.

Indore police took action on Monday by questioning approximately 15 migrant workers under suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals. The inquiry came after local residents raised concerns about illegal residency in the area, prompting authorities to delve into verifying the identity of these individuals, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani confirmed that the citizenship of these workers is under scrutiny. He stated that should the investigation reveal that these workers are living in India illegally, suitable legal measures will be employed to address the situation.

Reports suggest the Aadhaar cards of the concerned individuals show addresses from various regions of West Bengal. The identities are being verified in collaboration with the West Bengal police, said Lalchandani. Meanwhile, members of the ruling BJP reported these "illegal migrants" after a survey linked to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

