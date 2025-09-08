Angelina Jolie's Inspiring Message of Hope at TIFF

Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie delivered a powerful message about hope and resilience as she attended the world premiere of 'Couture' at the Toronto International Film Festival. Reflecting on her family's cancer history, Jolie emphasized the importance of making the most of life despite challenges.

Jolie's latest film, 'Couture,' tells the story of an American film director navigating the Parisian fashion industry while facing personal adversities, including a medical diagnosis and divorce. The actress shared, 'I'm 50 now. My mother and grandmother by this age were in chemo.' Her proactive health decisions, including a preventive double mastectomy in 2013, highlight her commitment to safeguarding her life and setting an example for her children.

Co-star Ella Rumpf applauded Jolie's authenticity, noting her deep personal connection to the subject of illness. Jolie's story is a beacon of hope for women confronting similar battles, underscoring the strength to overcome and live fully.