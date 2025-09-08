Left Menu

CNBM Strengthens Indonesia Partnership on Diplomatic 75th Anniversary

China National Building Material Group (CNBM) celebrated the 75th anniversary of China-Indonesia diplomatic relations with a major conference in Jakarta. The event featured key collaborations, showcasing CNBM's technological advancements and commitment to sustainable innovation, aligning with Indonesia's national development goals and the 'Golden Indonesia 2045 Vision.'

Updated: 08-09-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 10:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Indonesia

China National Building Material Group (CNBM) marked the 75th anniversary of China-Indonesia diplomatic relations by hosting a high-profile conference and exhibition in Jakarta on August 29. The event was attended by nearly 200 guests, including significant figures from government, industry, and media sectors.

CNBM Chairman Zhou Yuxian highlighted the company's mission of 'Better Materials, Better World,' emphasizing their commitment to Indonesia's socio-economic growth. New collaborations and technological innovations, including the '113N' new materials strategy and renewable energy systems, were announced as part of CNBM's initiative to support Indonesia's development.

Exhibitions showcased CNBM's breakthroughs in building materials and green technologies, reinforcing the group's leadership in sustainable practices. The event aimed to boost strategic partnerships and further regional industrialization and environmental transitions, supporting Indonesia's aspirations for 2045.

(With inputs from agencies.)

