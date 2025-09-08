Urmila Matondkar Celebrates 30 Years of Iconic 'Rangeela'

Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar celebrated a milestone on Monday as she marked 30 years since the release of her film 'Rangeela'. In a heartfelt social media post, Matondkar described the film as 'a grand celebration of life', acknowledging the profound impact it has had on both audiences and her career.

Released on September 8, 1995, and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, 'Rangeela' became a blockbuster hit, ranking as the fourth highest-grossing film of the year in India. Co-starring Aamir Khan, the film's success was further bolstered by its memorable soundtrack composed by A R Rahman, featuring enduring tracks like 'Kya Kare' and 'Tanha Tanha'.

Matondkar fondly recalled the film's timeless appeal, stating that each song and scene remains a celebration of joy, dreams, and the beauty of life. 'Rangeela', she noted, continues to take audiences on a 'timeless journey of beauty, poetry, life, and love', capturing the essence of the Navrasa—the nine emotions of Indian literature and poetry.

