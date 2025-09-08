Baaghi 4 Roars with Blockbuster Box Office Opening

Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, has taken the box office by storm, earning an impressive Rs 37.14 crore during its opening weekend, the makers revealed on Monday. The fourth iteration of the franchise was launched in theaters on September 5.

Directed by A Harsha, the movie also features Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu and Punjabi artist Sonam Bajwa. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film continues to showcase Shroff as the character Ronny.

The series began with 'Baaghi' in 2016, followed by further successful installments, each contributing to the franchise's legacy. Baaghi 4 introduces intriguing plot twists as Ronny plunges into mayhem while attempting to define his reality. Shreyas Talpade and Saurabh Sachdeva also play key roles in the film.