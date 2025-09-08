Left Menu

Pioneering Spiritual-Tech Fusion in Haridwar: The Launch of Ek Ishwar App

The launch of the 'Ek Ishwar' App by Samreedhi and Rashmi Bajaj in Haridwar marks a historic blend of tradition and technology, making spirituality accessible globally. The app offers a holistic devotional experience through digital means, uniting devotees with their faith in a modern, user-friendly ecosystem.

In a historic intersection of spirituality and technology, Haridwar witnessed the launch of the 'Ek Ishwar' App, a unique initiative by 21-year-old Samreedhi Bajaj and her mother, Rashmi Bajaj. The launch event, held at the revered Dakshin Kali Mandir, was graced by Param Pujya Kailashanand Ji Maharaj.

The 'Ek Ishwar' App offers a comprehensive devotional platform which includes virtual darshan, live aarti streaming, prasad delivery, and much more. Samreedhi Bajaj expressed her vision of bridging spiritual roots with modern technology to make devotion more accessible, while her mother highlighted the app's essence of serving devotees worldwide.

This initiative also attracted attention from celebrities like Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who supported the project on social media. The app sets a new digital precedent in spiritual connectivity, as it begins a fresh chapter in bringing faith to the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

