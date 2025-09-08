Left Menu

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale Undergoes Routine Health Check in Jodhpur

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale recently underwent a medical check-up in Jodhpur following slight discomfort. He is now reported to be completely healthy. The visit coincided with a major RSS coordination meeting attended by several senior officials, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

  • Country:
  • India

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale visited a Jodhpur hospital for a medical check-up after experiencing slight discomfort, a senior organization functionary revealed on Monday. He has been assured of being completely healthy after the precautionary check.

Sunil Ambekar, head of the RSS national publicity and media department, confirmed the development on X, reassuring that Hosabale is fine. Hosabale's hospital visit was precautionary following mild unease, and doctors have declared him in good health.

The visit coincided with a significant RSS event in Jodhpur attended by numerous senior functionaries, including RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. The three-day annual coordination meeting concluded Sunday and hosted national presidents and organizing secretaries from 32 RSS affiliates, encompassing the BJP.

