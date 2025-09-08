Tragedy Strikes as Girl Falls into Tons River Amid Bridge Demands

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday when a 15-year-old girl named Sabina fell into the Tons river while attempting to cross it in a trolley.

The accident occurred around 7:30 am near Mori, after the trolley she was in with her aunt, Memna, became unbalanced when its rope snagged. Sabina was swept away by the river's strong currents, which were particularly powerful due to recent heavy rainfall, according to district disaster management officer Shardul Gusain.

Emergency personnel from the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) hurried to the scene, launching a search operation that extended into the evening without success. Residents routinely use the trolley to cross the river due to the absence of a bridge, a situation they have petitioned to change to ensure safer passage.

