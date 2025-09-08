Aamir Khan Stuns at Music Event with Unexpected Singing Talent

Bollywood's Aamir Khan, celebrated for his acting precision, astounded attendees at a Mumbai event by unveiling an unexpected musical talent. The actor took the stage at singer Suresh Wadkar's Ajivasan Music and Dance Academy, delivering a classical raga that captivated the audience.

Joining a seasoned performer in a duet, Khan's sincere interaction with the lead singer infused authenticity into his performance. The star impressed onlookers by attempting complex classical notes, receiving a standing ovation for his courage and skill.

Singer Suresh Wadkar commended Khan's artistic abilities, describing his performance as 'melodious' and 'in tune.' Both Wadkar and his wife, Padma, acknowledged Khan as the evening's 'secret superstar.' Aamir Khan recently portrayed a basketball coach in 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' a film engaging with neurodivergent themes, released in theaters and on YouTube earlier this year.