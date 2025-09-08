Lady Gaga Shines at 2025 MTV VMAs with Four Wins

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards lit up New York's UBS Arena Sunday, with electrifying performances from renowned artists including Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ricky Martin, as reported by Variety. The event saw Lady Gaga take home four awards, becoming the night's biggest winner, closely followed by Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter, each earning three honors.

Ariana Grande's accolades included the coveted Video of the Year for her hit 'Brighter Days Ahead.' She also captured the spotlight by presenting the prestigious Video Vanguard Award to Mariah Carey. Sabrina Carpenter made waves by winning Best Album for 'Short n' Sweet' and Best Visual Effects for 'Manchild,' using her stage time to champion transgender rights, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Highlights of the broadcast included Doechii's win for Best Hip-Hop with 'Anxiety' and Sabrina Carpenter securing Best Pop Artist. The star-studded winner list continued with Coldplay, Shakira, and Blackpink, while legendary artists like Mariah Carey and Ricky Martin were honored for their outstanding contributions to music. The awards graced with glamour and advocacy underscored a night to remember.