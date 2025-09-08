Astronaut Honored at University Convocation in Lucknow

Astronaut Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla is set to receive an honorary Doctor of Science degree during Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University's convocation in Lucknow. The university's Vice Chancellor announced Shukla, celebrated for his historic space journey, will grace the event as the chief guest.

The ceremony, presided over by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, will also feature Minister of Technical Education Ashish Patel as a special guest. Anticipating the future, Vice Chancellor Prof JP Pandey highlighted the launch of a new minor degree in space technology as part of AKTU's expanding educational initiatives.

Besides awarding degrees to over 53,000 students, the convocation will honor high achievers, including BTech students Nancy and Unnati Gaur, with prestigious medals. Innovations in the academic ecosystem mark AKTU's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship with student startup awards and new pre-incubation centers implemented under the 'One District, One Incubation Centre' scheme.