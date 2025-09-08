Modi to Inaugurate Mega Textile Hub on 75th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a new textile park in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on September 17, coinciding with his 75th birthday, according to a government official.

This birthday visit marks his second consecutive year of significant events in the state, after launching Project Cheetah with the release of wild cheetahs at Kuno National Park last year. The initiative marked the first global large wild carnivore inter-continental translocation.

The upcoming inauguration of the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Bhensola village is part of a broader scheme by the central government to establish world-class textile manufacturing centers across the country. The visit also ties into the 'seva pakhwada,' a service campaign the Bharatiya Janata Party runs annually from Modi's birthday to Gandhi's birth anniversary.