PM Modi to Inaugurate PM MITRA Textile Park in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a PM MITRA textile park in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on his 75th birthday, September 17. The visit aligns with 'seva pakhwada,' a fortnight campaign. The PM MITRA scheme promotes large-scale textile hubs with advanced infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:27 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

On September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a PM MITRA textile park in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, coinciding with his 75th birthday. This marks Modi's second visit to the state on his birthday.

The event is part of 'seva pakhwada,' a service fortnight campaign by the BJP running from September 17 to October 2. This annual campaign begins on Modi's birthday and concludes on the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birth.

The PM MITRA scheme aims to establish large-scale textile manufacturing hubs with state-of-the-art infrastructure, aiming to boost the textile industry in India. Last year, Modi introduced wild cheetahs at Kuno National Park on his birthday as part of an inter-continental relocation initiative.

