Dual Inauguration Drama at Atal Library in Faridabad

Two inaugurations of the Atal Library in Faridabad occurred on the same day, involving Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar and Haryana Minister Vipul Goyal. Both denied prior knowledge of each other’s event, leading to a puzzling sequence of ceremonies. Officials clarified that both names were on the inauguration plaque.

In an intriguing twist, the Atal Library in Faridabad witnessed two inaugurations on the same day, leaving eyebrows raised. Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar and Haryana Minister Vipul Goyal both took part in separate ceremonies, expressing surprise and denying knowledge of each other's prior engagements.

The confusion stemmed from an official invitation issued by the District Information and Public Relations Department, which announced the presence of multiple dignitaries, including Gurjar and Goyal. A plaque displaying their names was prominently installed, adding to the bewilderment.

The unexpected dual ribbon-cutting events highlighted communication lapses, with Gurjar adhering to a 2.30 pm appointment slot, while Goyal proceeded earlier. Officials involved haven't clarified how the overlap happened, despite engraved names signifying joint involvement from the start.

