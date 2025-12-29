Inauguration of North East's Largest Cultural Hub in Guwahati
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated 'Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir', the largest auditorium in the North East, in Guwahati, Assam. The venue features a capacity for 5,000 attendees and advanced facilities. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted its green energy initiatives. The event includes a felicitation ceremony for beneficiaries of a health program.
In a significant cultural advancement for the North East, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated 'Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir', a colossal auditorium in Guwahati, Assam. Officials stated that, built at an expenditure of Rs 291 crore, the venue can seat 5,000 individuals and occupies 45 bighas of land.
The auditorium is equipped with cutting-edge facilities, including a convention centre, VIP suites, and parking for 450 vehicles. A state-of-the-art audio-visual system enhances its digital infrastructure, making it a standout establishment in the region.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the venue's commitment to sustainability, revealing plans to operate the complex with green energy via solar panels. The inauguration also featured a ceremony honoring 1,000 beneficiaries of the Congenital Heart Disease programme.
