Left Menu

Inauguration of North East's Largest Cultural Hub in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated 'Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir', the largest auditorium in the North East, in Guwahati, Assam. The venue features a capacity for 5,000 attendees and advanced facilities. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted its green energy initiatives. The event includes a felicitation ceremony for beneficiaries of a health program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:27 IST
Inauguration of North East's Largest Cultural Hub in Guwahati
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural advancement for the North East, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated 'Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir', a colossal auditorium in Guwahati, Assam. Officials stated that, built at an expenditure of Rs 291 crore, the venue can seat 5,000 individuals and occupies 45 bighas of land.

The auditorium is equipped with cutting-edge facilities, including a convention centre, VIP suites, and parking for 450 vehicles. A state-of-the-art audio-visual system enhances its digital infrastructure, making it a standout establishment in the region.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the venue's commitment to sustainability, revealing plans to operate the complex with green energy via solar panels. The inauguration also featured a ceremony honoring 1,000 beneficiaries of the Congenital Heart Disease programme.

TRENDING

1
Pills and Apps: Revolutionizing the Weight-Loss Market

Pills and Apps: Revolutionizing the Weight-Loss Market

 Global
2
India Bolsters Defense with Rs 79,000 Crore Military Acquisition

India Bolsters Defense with Rs 79,000 Crore Military Acquisition

 India
3
Market Anticipates Santa Claus Rally Amid Year-End Uncertainty

Market Anticipates Santa Claus Rally Amid Year-End Uncertainty

 Global
4
KCR's Return Sparks Tensions in Telangana Assembly

KCR's Return Sparks Tensions in Telangana Assembly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025