Cate Blanchett to Star in 'Sweetsick': A Journey into Life's Deepest Needs

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett is set to star in the upcoming film 'Sweetsick', according to a report by Variety. 'Sweetsick' tells the story of a woman who possesses the unique ability to discern what people need most in life.

Alice Birch, celebrated for her work on 'Lady Macbeth' and her adaptations of Sally Rooney's 'Normal People' and 'Conversations with Friends' into critically acclaimed miniseries, will make her directorial debut with this feature film. Birch, a WGA award winner for her contributions to 'Succession', will both write and direct the film.

Shooting under the production banner of Searchlight Pictures, 'Sweetsick' will commence filming in the fall in the United Kingdom and Greece, as reported by Variety. In a statement, Birch expressed her excitement, saying, "To have the peerless Cate Blanchett at the center of it is thrilling." The rest of the cast has not yet been announced.

