Protests Erupt in Nepal Over Social Media Ban, Resulting in Tragic Clashes

In Nepal, violent protests against a government-imposed social media ban resulted in 19 deaths and numerous injuries. Following the clashes, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned, and the government retracted the ban amid public pressure, citing the need for regulation rather than censorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-09-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 00:59 IST
Protests Erupt in Nepal Over Social Media Ban, Resulting in Tragic Clashes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal witnessed violent protests on Monday against the government's decision to ban social media sites. The unrest resulted in at least 19 fatalities and over 300 injuries as police resorted to forceful measures. The events led to the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

The situation escalated as the Nepali Army took charge of the capital's roads, with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli blaming the violence on infiltrators disrupting peaceful demonstrations. A committee was established to investigate the incident, promising a report within 15 days.

Following an emergency Cabinet meeting, the government annulled the social media ban. Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung stated that the decision was made to align with Generation Z's demands for unrestricted access. Meanwhile, the public remains concerned about potential censorship impacting free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

