Unrest in Bangladesh: India Voices Concerns Over Minority Violence

India has expressed grave concern over ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh, sparked by the recent lynching of a Hindu youth. With escalating political instability and parliamentary elections approaching, India emphasizes the need for free and fair elections while rejecting any false narratives linking New Delhi to local unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India on Friday expressed serious concern over ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh, following the brutal lynching of a Hindu youth in the Mymensingh area last week.

The External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, condemned the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, urging swift action against those responsible. "The unremitting hostilities against minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists, at the hands of extremists is alarming, and we expect justice for the victims," said Jaiswal.

In light of the recent unrest and political turbulence in Bangladesh, as exemplified by the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, India stresses the importance of ensuring free, fair, and inclusive elections. With the parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12, India maintains its commitment to supporting peaceful and friendly relations with Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

