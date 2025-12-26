Tensions Erupt in Jaipur: 70 Detained After Mosque Railings Spark Violence
In Jaipur district, over 70 people were detained following a stone-pelting incident sparked by the removal of iron railings outside a mosque. Six policemen sustained injuries, prompting authorities to take strict measures, including suspending internet services and deploying additional police forces to restore order.
In the early hours of Friday, tension flared in Jaipur's Chomu area when police moved to dismantle iron railings erected outside a mosque, leading to a stone-pelting incident that resulted in injuries to six policemen.
Over 70 individuals have been detained in connection with the violence, as local residents and traders had complained about traffic congestion due to the railings. The incident occurred around 3 am near the Chomu bus stand, situated 40 km from Jaipur.
With fears of escalating unrest, the police resorted to tear gas and deployed additional forces from nearby areas. Internet services have been suspended for 24 hours, and police continue flag marches to ensure law and order.
