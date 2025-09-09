Lachlan Murdoch Takes the Helm of Media Empire

The Murdoch family has concluded a significant agreement, allowing Rupert Murdoch's politically conservative son, Lachlan Murdoch, to assume control over the family's media empire, which includes major outlets such as Fox News and the Wall Street Journal. This arrangement concludes an ongoing dispute over leadership within this prominent global media conglomerate.

Moreover, the new understanding involves creating a separate trust aimed at benefiting Rupert's other children, James Murdoch, Elisabeth Murdoch, and Prudence MacLeod. These family members will gradually offload their stakes in Fox and News Corp over a six-month period. Fox Corp announced an amicable settlement regarding legal actions tied to the Murdoch Family Trust, ending any ongoing litigation.

A new family trust will be intentionally established for Lachlan Murdoch, ensuring future benefits for Grace and Chloe Murdoch as well. This trust will accrue funds from the sales of approximately 16.9 million shares of Fox Class B stock and around 14.2 million shares of News Corp's Class B common stock, though the exact monetary figures remain undisclosed.