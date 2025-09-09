Left Menu

Rescue Operation: Vets Remove 40 Kg of Plastic from Stray Cow

Veterinarians in Odisha's Ganjam district removed 40 kg of plastic from a stray cow's stomach. The surgery lasted three hours, and the cow's condition is now stable. The incident highlights ongoing plastic usage issues in Silk City despite a ban on such materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 09-09-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 09:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Odisha's Ganjam district, veterinarians successfully removed 40 kilograms of plastic, including polythene bags, from a stray cow's stomach. The operation, conducted at a government hospital, lasted three hours. Following the surgery, the five-year-old cow's condition is stable, and it will remain under observation for a week.

According to Chief District Veterinary Officer Anjan Kumar Das, stray cows often ingest discarded plastics, which can lead to intestinal blockages and, if untreated, death. The cow was brought to the hospital after its condition failed to improve with initial treatments.

This alarming incident points to persistent plastic waste issues in Silk City, despite a standing ban. Environmental activist Sudhir Rout called on local authorities to enforce regulations against the use and transport of polythene more rigorously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

