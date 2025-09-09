Security Heightened at Historic Patna Sahib Gurdwara Amid Bomb Threat

Enhanced security protocols were implemented at Patna Sahib Gurdwara after the sacred site was subjected to a bomb threat, according to police statements made on Tuesday.

The Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, an important shrine marking the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, was threatened through an email received on Monday evening, officials reported.

The Patna East Superintendent of Police, Parichay Kumar, confirmed the email claimed explosives were planted on the premises. Both bomb disposal and canine units were urgently deployed, but no suspicious items were discovered. The email is suspected to be a hoax, and a formal investigation is underway to trace the source of the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)