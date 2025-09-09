Security Heightened at Historic Patna Sahib Gurdwara Amid Bomb Threat
Security measures were intensified at the Patna Sahib Gurdwara following a bomb threat received via email. Authorities dispatched bomb and dog squads, but found no explosives. The situation is believed to be a hoax, and the Cyber Cell is tracking the email's origin. The gurdwara marks Guru Gobind Singh's birthplace.
Enhanced security protocols were implemented at Patna Sahib Gurdwara after the sacred site was subjected to a bomb threat, according to police statements made on Tuesday.
The Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, an important shrine marking the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, was threatened through an email received on Monday evening, officials reported.
The Patna East Superintendent of Police, Parichay Kumar, confirmed the email claimed explosives were planted on the premises. Both bomb disposal and canine units were urgently deployed, but no suspicious items were discovered. The email is suspected to be a hoax, and a formal investigation is underway to trace the source of the threat.
