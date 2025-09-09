Left Menu

Coolberg and Prime Video's Unstoppable Journey: A Partnership Brewing in 'Do You Wanna Partner'

Coolberg teams up with Amazon Prime Video for 'Do You Wanna Partner,' a series about launching a beer startup. Coolberg introduces a new non-alcoholic beverage aligned with the show. The collaboration emphasizes women breaking industry barriers and is backed by Dharmatic Entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:31 IST
Coolberg and Prime Video's Unstoppable Journey: A Partnership Brewing in 'Do You Wanna Partner'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's leading non-alcoholic beer brand, Coolberg, announced a collaboration with Amazon Prime Video for its new series, 'Do You Wanna Partner.' The series chronicles two friends embarking on a beer startup as they navigate the entrepreneurial landscape.

Prime Video, a premier streaming service owned by Amazon, joins Coolberg in celebrating the show's launch by introducing the Coolberg Jugaaro Lemon-Ginger non-alcoholic malt beverage. This exclusive drink will be available in thousands of GT stores and various digital commerce platforms, bridging the gap between entertainment and consumer experience.

Reflecting on this venture, CEO of Ghodawat Consumer Ltd, Salloni Ghodawat, emphasized the alignment between Coolberg's mission and the series' theme of innovative and diverse women in business. Produced by industry stalwarts Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, the show promises a fresh perspective on the future of FMCG.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

 Ukraine
2
Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

 Global
3
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: Powering Progress Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

Malegaon Blast Case: Families Challenge Acquittal of Accused

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025