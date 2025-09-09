Coolberg and Prime Video's Unstoppable Journey: A Partnership Brewing in 'Do You Wanna Partner'

India's leading non-alcoholic beer brand, Coolberg, announced a collaboration with Amazon Prime Video for its new series, 'Do You Wanna Partner.' The series chronicles two friends embarking on a beer startup as they navigate the entrepreneurial landscape.

Prime Video, a premier streaming service owned by Amazon, joins Coolberg in celebrating the show's launch by introducing the Coolberg Jugaaro Lemon-Ginger non-alcoholic malt beverage. This exclusive drink will be available in thousands of GT stores and various digital commerce platforms, bridging the gap between entertainment and consumer experience.

Reflecting on this venture, CEO of Ghodawat Consumer Ltd, Salloni Ghodawat, emphasized the alignment between Coolberg's mission and the series' theme of innovative and diverse women in business. Produced by industry stalwarts Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, the show promises a fresh perspective on the future of FMCG.

(With inputs from agencies.)