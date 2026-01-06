Novyte Triumphs as Best Student Startup of 2025 at Grand Challenge 2025

In a thrilling conclusion to the Grand Challenge 2025, Novyte was declared the Best Student Startup of 2025, celebrated for its groundbreaking Gen AI-powered materials discovery platform.

The event, held in Mumbai, saw 13 standout student-led startups present innovative solutions across various sectors, such as AI, climate, and healthcare.

Novyte's platform promises rapid identification of new materials for key applications, setting a new benchmark in student-driven entrepreneurship in India.