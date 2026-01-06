Left Menu

Novyte Triumphs as Best Student Startup of 2025 at Grand Challenge 2025

Novyte clinched the title of Best Student Startup of 2025 for its innovative Gen AI-powered materials discovery platform at the Grand Challenge 2025 in Mumbai. This event showcased India's emerging student-founded startups across AI, deeptech, and more, highlighting India's future entrepreneurial leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:03 IST
Novyte Triumphs as Best Student Startup of 2025 at Grand Challenge 2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling conclusion to the Grand Challenge 2025, Novyte was declared the Best Student Startup of 2025, celebrated for its groundbreaking Gen AI-powered materials discovery platform.

The event, held in Mumbai, saw 13 standout student-led startups present innovative solutions across various sectors, such as AI, climate, and healthcare.

Novyte's platform promises rapid identification of new materials for key applications, setting a new benchmark in student-driven entrepreneurship in India.

TRENDING

1
A Son After Ten Daughters: Haryana Couple Defies Odds

A Son After Ten Daughters: Haryana Couple Defies Odds

 India
2
Driving the Future: Ministers Ride in Hydrogen-Powered Vehicle

Driving the Future: Ministers Ride in Hydrogen-Powered Vehicle

 India
3
Media's Quiet Heroics: The Unsung Role in Venezuela's US Strike

Media's Quiet Heroics: The Unsung Role in Venezuela's US Strike

 United States
4
Gang Leader Ameran Zeb Khan's Plot to Reduce Sentence Through Firearms Conspiracy Falls Apart

Gang Leader Ameran Zeb Khan's Plot to Reduce Sentence Through Firearms Consp...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026