Novyte Triumphs as Best Student Startup of 2025 at Grand Challenge 2025
Novyte clinched the title of Best Student Startup of 2025 for its innovative Gen AI-powered materials discovery platform at the Grand Challenge 2025 in Mumbai. This event showcased India's emerging student-founded startups across AI, deeptech, and more, highlighting India's future entrepreneurial leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling conclusion to the Grand Challenge 2025, Novyte was declared the Best Student Startup of 2025, celebrated for its groundbreaking Gen AI-powered materials discovery platform.
The event, held in Mumbai, saw 13 standout student-led startups present innovative solutions across various sectors, such as AI, climate, and healthcare.
Novyte's platform promises rapid identification of new materials for key applications, setting a new benchmark in student-driven entrepreneurship in India.
