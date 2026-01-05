XLR8AR's Innovation Jamboree: A Catalyst for Startup Growth

XLR8AR successfully hosted its flagship Innovation Jamboree at Rajasthan Polo Club, gathering an influential mix of investors, startup founders, and industry leaders from India and beyond. This prestigious event highlighted Jaipur's emerging status as a vibrant startup and innovation hub.

The event was significant for announcing approximately Rs. 5 crore in investment interest, directed towards promising startups with strong business fundamentals and growth prospects. Distinguished attendees included respected leaders like Mr. Hamid Dakhil and Ms. Rhythm Jain, among others, adding credibility to the proceedings.

An innovative feature of the jamboree was the Startup Runway Table, which provided an interactive platform for startups to engage with investors and mentors. Highlighted brands demonstrated noteworthy advances across various sectors, leading to crucial dialogues and early-stage investment discussions, further bolstering startup momentum.