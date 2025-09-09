Bollywood Heirloom Battle: Karisma Kapoor's Children Challenge Late Father’s Will

The legal battle over the estate of Sunjay Kapur, father to Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor's children, has taken a new turn. On Tuesday, the children approached the Delhi High Court to seek their rightful share of their late father's property.

The petition comes ahead of a crucial hearing scheduled for September 10, where it aims to challenge the legitimacy of Sunjay Kapur's will. The document in question allegedly fails to account for any mention by Kapur or stepmother Priya Kapur, raising suspicions.

Allegations have been leveled against Priya Kapur, accusing her of fabricating the will. The plaintiffs argue that Priya's conduct indicates a potential falsification of the testament, thereby seeking judicial intervention for clarity and justice in the inheritance dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)