Salman Khan Embarks on 'Battle of Galwan'

Bollywood star Salman Khan has begun filming his new war drama, 'Battle of Galwan,' directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film, set against the 2020 India-China Galwan Valley conflict, is physically demanding for Khan, requiring intense training. Filming in high-altitude Ladakh adds further challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially started shooting for his next cinematic venture, the war drama 'Battle of Galwan'. Revealed on Tuesday via his social media, Khan shared a snapshot of himself with a clapperboard, teasing the forthcoming project directed by Apoorva Lakhia of 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' fame.

The film narrates the real-life 2020 conflict in Galwan Valley between India and China. In a conversation with PTI, the 59-year-old actor expressed the physical demands of this role, noting how each year makes such roles increasingly challenging. Khan elaborated on how his training routine has intensified, involving running, kicking, and more.

Despite the demanding action sequences, the setting presents its own hurdles, with tough filming conditions in Ladakh's high altitudes and freezing waters. Meanwhile, Khan's recent film 'Sikandar,' released in March, also featured prominent actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal. Currently, Khan can be seen hosting 'Bigg Boss 19' on JioHotstar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

