Priti Adani Calls for Global Philanthropic Collaboration at AVPN Global Conference 2025

Priti Adani, chairperson of the Adani Foundation, delivered a keynote speech at the AVPN Global Conference 2025, urging philanthropists to collaborate and build together rather than solely donate. She emphasized dismantling silos for social progress and proposed a global platform for amplified impact. The conference highlighted sustainable development partnerships in Asia.

During her keynote address at the AVPN Global Conference 2025 in Hong Kong, Priti Adani, chairperson of the Adani Foundation, called for a shift in philanthropic approaches, stressing the importance of collaboration over traditional giving.

Speaking to an audience of social investors and development leaders, Adani urged stakeholders to become co-builders, breaking silos to drive substantial social progress. She proposed a global platform to unite philanthropic efforts and boost impact.

Adani's address, hailed by AVPN CEO Naina Subberwal Batra as a 'powerful call to bold action,' highlighted the importance of long-term collaboration, empowering communities as change agents, and integrating ethical values with technical skills for sustainable development.

