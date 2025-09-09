Priti Adani Calls for Global Philanthropic Collaboration at AVPN Global Conference 2025
Priti Adani, chairperson of the Adani Foundation, delivered a keynote speech at the AVPN Global Conference 2025, urging philanthropists to collaborate and build together rather than solely donate. She emphasized dismantling silos for social progress and proposed a global platform for amplified impact. The conference highlighted sustainable development partnerships in Asia.
- Country:
- India
During her keynote address at the AVPN Global Conference 2025 in Hong Kong, Priti Adani, chairperson of the Adani Foundation, called for a shift in philanthropic approaches, stressing the importance of collaboration over traditional giving.
Speaking to an audience of social investors and development leaders, Adani urged stakeholders to become co-builders, breaking silos to drive substantial social progress. She proposed a global platform to unite philanthropic efforts and boost impact.
Adani's address, hailed by AVPN CEO Naina Subberwal Batra as a 'powerful call to bold action,' highlighted the importance of long-term collaboration, empowering communities as change agents, and integrating ethical values with technical skills for sustainable development.
