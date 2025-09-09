Anytime Fitness Expands into Hyderabad: A New Dawn for 24/7 Fitness

Hyderabad, a vibrant city in Telangana, has welcomed a new game-changer in its fitness landscape. Anytime Fitness India, the rapidly growing 24/7 fitness franchise, announced its foray into South India with the inaugural opening of gyms in Jubilee Hills and Kondapur.

The move, spearheaded by franchise partners Vikul Aggarwal, Madhu Mandava, and Vikas Kwatra, aligns with the brand's mission to redefine fitness across South India. Members will benefit from state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment and a variety of group workouts, all available around the clock. Personalized coaching and body composition analysis elevate the experience further.

Vikas Jain, Managing Director of Anytime Fitness India, emphasized the significance of Hyderabad in their growth strategy. Since 2013, the brand has expanded to over 170 locations across India, with a goal of reaching 500 in the coming five years. This latest expansion solidifies Anytime Fitness' commitment to fostering inclusive, community-driven fitness endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)