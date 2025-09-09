Leonardo DiCaprio Embraces a New Era with 'One Battle After Another'

In a candid interview with People magazine, Leonardo DiCaprio has revealed his intention to slow down in his career, though he reassures fans that he will continue gracing the silver screen. The Oscar-winning actor intends to be more selective with future projects.

DiCaprio expressed admiration for writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson, touting their latest collaboration, 'One Battle After Another'. The film holds personal significance for DiCaprio, who has long been inspired by Anderson's work, a sentiment he shared at the film's world premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The event saw industry giants like Benicio del Toro and Steven Spielberg, the latter raving about the film's exhilarating action sequences. 'One Battle After Another', depicting DiCaprio as a former revolutionary on a mission to save his daughter, is set to captivate audiences on September 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)