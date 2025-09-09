Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's Dynamic Friendship in 'The Smashing Machine'
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt discuss their strong friendship and collaboration in 'The Smashing Machine' at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. The film, directed by Benny Safdie, explores the life of UFC champion Mike Kerr, and has received positive acclaim with a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.
- Country:
- United States
Actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, known for their recent collaboration in 'The Smashing Machine,' are sharing mutual admiration for each other. At the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, the pair spoke about their close friendship and on-screen partnership.
Emily Blunt described their connection as an 'immediate secret language' that often forms with certain colleagues. She recalled bonding moments with Johnson during filming in Hawaii, which deepened her understanding of the 'Black Adam' star.
Johnson reciprocated the praise, referring to Blunt as one of today's 'greatest actors' and his 'best friend.' Their camaraderie, characterized by love and trust, was essential for the film's emotionally demanding scenes. 'The Smashing Machine,' directed by Benny Safdie, recently premiered to a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. The film chronicles the victories and personal trials of UFC champion Mike Kerr, portrayed by Johnson, with Blunt playing his wife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Breaking Boundaries: Anuparna Roy Triumphs at Venice Film Festival
Empowering Cinematic Debut: Anuparna Roy's Triumph at Venice Film Festival
Jim Jarmusch Triumphs with 'Father Mother Sister Brother' at Venice Film Festival
Stars Shine at Venice Film Festival: Italian Actor Triumphs
Highlights from the 82nd Venice Film Festival: Award Winners Unveiled