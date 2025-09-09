Left Menu

Prince Harry's Record Gift: A Royal Outreach for Youth

Prince Harry has announced a donation of 1.1 million pounds to the BBC Children in Need charity. This contribution marks one of the largest donations publicly made by a British royal. The funds aim to support young people affected by violence, particularly knife crime, in Nottingham and beyond, as Harry emphasizes the need for collaborative efforts from various sectors to combat these issues.

On Tuesday, Prince Harry pledged 1.1 million pounds to the BBC Children in Need charity, marking a historic contribution as one of the largest publicly disclosed by a British royal. The funds will primarily benefit youth in Nottingham, a city grappling with violence and knife crime.

During his visit to Nottingham, the Duke of Sussex highlighted his enduring commitment to tackling youth violence. "Nottingham has my respect, it always has," Harry stated, referencing his longstanding relationship with the city. He stressed the pressing need for collective action involving the government, police, businesses, and other relevant parties.

The royal family's charitable efforts continue as King Charles also contributed to relief efforts for Turkey and Syria following a devastating earthquake. Meanwhile, Prince William and his wife Kate have supported various causes, including mental health, aid in Ukraine, and community services in London. Despite ongoing media buzz about Harry's relationship with his family, his focus remains firmly on his charitable initiatives.

