Drama Unfolds in Theatre: Techie Assaulted Over Film Spoiler

Dramatic events unfolded at a Pimpri Chinchwad theatre where a software professional, aged 29, was allegedly assaulted. The altercation arose when he requested a fellow audience member to refrain from narrating the film's storyline, 'The Conjuring- Last Rites,' aloud to his wife.

The unwanted commentary reportedly disturbed other moviegoers, prompting the software professional's intervention. However, his call for silence was met with hostility. The situation escalated as the other man, accompanied by his wife, resorted to abusive language and physical assault against the complainant and his spouse.

Following the incident, the victim approached local law enforcement, resulting in a police case filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including abetment and assault. Authorities confirmed no arrests have been made at this stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)