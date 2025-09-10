Left Menu

Drama Unfolds in Theatre: Techie Assaulted Over Film Spoiler

A 29-year-old software professional was allegedly attacked in a theatre after objecting to a man narrating the film storyline. The incident occurred in Pimpri Chinchwad, where the complainant and his wife faced abuse and assault from another couple. A police case has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-09-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 08:54 IST
Drama Unfolds in Theatre: Techie Assaulted Over Film Spoiler
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dramatic events unfolded at a Pimpri Chinchwad theatre where a software professional, aged 29, was allegedly assaulted. The altercation arose when he requested a fellow audience member to refrain from narrating the film's storyline, 'The Conjuring- Last Rites,' aloud to his wife.

The unwanted commentary reportedly disturbed other moviegoers, prompting the software professional's intervention. However, his call for silence was met with hostility. The situation escalated as the other man, accompanied by his wife, resorted to abusive language and physical assault against the complainant and his spouse.

Following the incident, the victim approached local law enforcement, resulting in a police case filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including abetment and assault. Authorities confirmed no arrests have been made at this stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cab Ride Horror: Driver Arrested for Indecency

Cab Ride Horror: Driver Arrested for Indecency

 India
2
Justice Served: Family Sentenced to Life for Double Murder

Justice Served: Family Sentenced to Life for Double Murder

 India
3
Record-Breaking Buys: Brevis and Markram Shine at SA20 Auction

Record-Breaking Buys: Brevis and Markram Shine at SA20 Auction

 South Africa
4
Underdogs' Advantage: McIlroy's Confidence in Europe at Ryder Cup

Underdogs' Advantage: McIlroy's Confidence in Europe at Ryder Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025