Abhishek Bachchan Battles for Image Rights in Court

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has approached the Delhi High Court to protect his publicity and personality rights. He seeks to prevent websites and platforms from using his image, likeness, persona, and creating AI-generated and explicit fake videos. The case awaits further hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:19 IST
Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan has stepped up his efforts to safeguard his publicity and personality rights by seeking intervention from the Delhi High Court. The actor has asked for an injunction against the unauthorized use of his image, likeness, and persona by digital platforms.

During the court proceedings, Justice Tejas Karia asked Bachchan's legal team to address certain queries, with the matter scheduled for another hearing at 2:30 pm.

Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Bachchan, highlighted the issue of platforms creating AI-generated videos and fake pornographic materials featuring the actor. Senior legal experts Ameet Naik, Madhu Gadodia, and Dhruv Anand are also part of Bachchan's legal team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

