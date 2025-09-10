Mind Over Miles: Running Towards Mental Well-being in Hyderabad

To address the growing mental health concerns in Hyderabad, AD Life Trust and Orange Hub Events, in collaboration with Little Ones Cure Foundation, are organizing a 10K and 5K run on November 9, 2025. The event calls for urgent awareness and dialogue on mental health, emphasizing its importance alongside physical health.

Hyderabad faces significant challenges, with a below-average Mental Health Quotient score and a notable percentage of youth reporting distress. The event is supported by renowned partners and aims to inspire the city with the message that health is both physical and mental.

Prominent sponsors, including Shree TMT, emphasize their commitment to reinforcing the strength of both the mind and body. An inclusive community effort, the run supports underprivileged children in need of medical care, amplifying hope and holistic health for a brighter future.

