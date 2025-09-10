Left Menu

Mind Over Miles: Running Towards Mental Well-being in Hyderabad

Mind Over Miles, a 10K and 5K run organized by AD Life Trust and Orange Hub Events in partnership with Little Ones Cure Foundation, is set for November 9th, 2025 in Hyderabad. The event highlights significant mental health challenges in the city and aims to raise awareness and promote mental well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:24 IST
To address the growing mental health concerns in Hyderabad, AD Life Trust and Orange Hub Events, in collaboration with Little Ones Cure Foundation, are organizing a 10K and 5K run on November 9, 2025. The event calls for urgent awareness and dialogue on mental health, emphasizing its importance alongside physical health.

Hyderabad faces significant challenges, with a below-average Mental Health Quotient score and a notable percentage of youth reporting distress. The event is supported by renowned partners and aims to inspire the city with the message that health is both physical and mental.

Prominent sponsors, including Shree TMT, emphasize their commitment to reinforcing the strength of both the mind and body. An inclusive community effort, the run supports underprivileged children in need of medical care, amplifying hope and holistic health for a brighter future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

