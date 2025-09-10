Left Menu

Flying Tigers: A Legacy of Courage and Cooperation

The Flying Tigers, a group of American aviators who fought alongside China during WWII, symbolize enduring cooperation. Their legacy continues through educational programs fostering US-China relations. Veterans like Melvin McMullen and Harry Moyer emphasize unity and cooperation as keys to overcoming past and present challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liuzhou | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:20 IST
In Los Angeles County, Melvin McMullen, a centenarian veteran of the Flying Tigers, underscored the importance of remembering history to confront today's challenges. The Flying Tigers, an elite group of American pilots, fought alongside China against Japan during World War II, a testament to the enduring US-China friendship.

President Xi Jinping has frequently highlighted the Flying Tigers' contributions, referencing their collaboration with General Claire Chennault in establishing the vital Hump Route. Veterans like Harry Moyer, who at 105 continues to share his experiences, illustrate the spirit of unity that characterized the conflict and remains crucial today.

The legacy of the Flying Tigers is preserved through programs like the 'Flying Tigers Friendship Schools and Youth Leadership Program,' connecting students across Chinese and American schools. Veterans and their descendants engage with students, ensuring the enduring message of cooperation transcends generations and fosters further US-China understanding.

