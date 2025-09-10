Bollywood Glam Night: Art Meets Diamonds at Tivoli

New Delhi [India], September 9: The Tivoli Hospitality Group set the art scene abuzz with an extravagant event, 'Bollywood ke Side Effects', showcasing Bollywood-themed artworks alongside Lafayette Diamonds' high-end jewelry.

This luxurious affair at The Tivoli Hotel in Chattarpur drew dignitaries and art lovers to an evening filled with cinematic nostalgia and elegance. Guests witnessed a marriage of art and craftsmanship in a decor rich with Bollywood inspiration as they enjoyed gourmet offerings.

Mr. Akshay Gupta, Director of Tivoli Group, emphasized the synergy with Lafayette Diamonds, while Mr. Aryaman Gupta highlighted Tivoli as a luxurious event destination. Under Mr. Rohit Gupta's leadership, Tivoli continues to define luxury experiences, reinforcing its status in Delhi's luxury hospitality scene.