Left Menu

Bollywood Glam Night: Art Meets Diamonds at Tivoli

The Tivoli Hospitality Group, in partnership with Lafayette Diamonds and Sagar’s Art Stream, hosted 'Bollywood ke Side Effects', a luxurious art event showcasing Bollywood-themed artworks and exquisite diamond jewelry. Held at The Tivoli Hotel, the event attracted dignitaries and art enthusiasts, celebrating cinema, art, and lifestyle in lavish style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:27 IST
Bollywood Glam Night: Art Meets Diamonds at Tivoli
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], September 9: The Tivoli Hospitality Group set the art scene abuzz with an extravagant event, 'Bollywood ke Side Effects', showcasing Bollywood-themed artworks alongside Lafayette Diamonds' high-end jewelry.

This luxurious affair at The Tivoli Hotel in Chattarpur drew dignitaries and art lovers to an evening filled with cinematic nostalgia and elegance. Guests witnessed a marriage of art and craftsmanship in a decor rich with Bollywood inspiration as they enjoyed gourmet offerings.

Mr. Akshay Gupta, Director of Tivoli Group, emphasized the synergy with Lafayette Diamonds, while Mr. Aryaman Gupta highlighted Tivoli as a luxurious event destination. Under Mr. Rohit Gupta's leadership, Tivoli continues to define luxury experiences, reinforcing its status in Delhi's luxury hospitality scene.

TRENDING

1
Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border

Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border

 Global
2
Motegi Advocates Economic Shifts in LDP Leadership Race

Motegi Advocates Economic Shifts in LDP Leadership Race

 Global
3
EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

 Belgium
4
Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculations

Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025