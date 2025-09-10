Preserving the Legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh: A Call for Unity

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sardar Tarlochan Singh has called on British Sikh members of Parliament and peers to initiate comprehensive research into the scattered treasures of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Singh stressed the importance of cataloging and preserving these historical artifacts at a museum for future generations during an event held at the House of Lords in London.

Hosted by the British Sikh Association in Singh's honor, the event highlighted media reports about colonial-era files documenting the treasures of the 19th-century Sikh Empire ruler. Singh argued for releasing a list of treasures from Maharaja Ranjit Singh's treasury to instill pride in Sikh heritage among future generations.

While acknowledging the current location of some items like the Maharaja's golden chair at London's Victoria and Albert Museum, Singh clarified that his aim is not to repatriate these items to India, but to ensure their appropriate care and display in the UK. The event also saw discussions on the historic Battle of Saragarhi and efforts to commemorate it through a proposed Saragarhi Memorial Society.

(With inputs from agencies.)