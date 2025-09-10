Left Menu

Preserving the Legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh: A Call for Unity

Former MP Sardar Tarlochan Singh urges British Sikh MPs to research and preserve Maharaja Ranjit Singh's treasures. Speaking at the British Sikh Association event, Singh emphasized the need to catalog these artifacts, many now in British collections, for future generations. The event also commemorated the Battle of Saragarhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sardar Tarlochan Singh has called on British Sikh members of Parliament and peers to initiate comprehensive research into the scattered treasures of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Singh stressed the importance of cataloging and preserving these historical artifacts at a museum for future generations during an event held at the House of Lords in London.

Hosted by the British Sikh Association in Singh's honor, the event highlighted media reports about colonial-era files documenting the treasures of the 19th-century Sikh Empire ruler. Singh argued for releasing a list of treasures from Maharaja Ranjit Singh's treasury to instill pride in Sikh heritage among future generations.

While acknowledging the current location of some items like the Maharaja's golden chair at London's Victoria and Albert Museum, Singh clarified that his aim is not to repatriate these items to India, but to ensure their appropriate care and display in the UK. The event also saw discussions on the historic Battle of Saragarhi and efforts to commemorate it through a proposed Saragarhi Memorial Society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

