Rajanna's Plea: A Political Storm in Karnataka

Madhugiri MLA K N Rajanna, ousted from the Karnataka Cabinet over comments on 'Vote Chori', seeks an audience with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Rajanna, a former minister, explained his stance, citing concerns about electoral fraud and misrepresentation that led to his expulsion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:28 IST
  • India

In a move that stirs political waters in Karnataka, Madhugiri MLA K N Rajanna, who recently faced expulsion from the cabinet, is seeking a meeting with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The expulsion stemmed from Rajanna's comments on 'Vote Chori' during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The former Cooperation Minister in Siddaramaiah's government penned a letter to Gandhi on November 17, which surfaced on Tuesday. The letter underscores Rajanna's concern over the allegation of election irregularities and how his words may have been misinterpreted.

Rajanna argued that his remarks aimed to highlight lapses in voter management, which could have cost the Congress party crucial seats. He expressed unwavering support for Gandhi's leadership while lamenting the missed opportunities in the last election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

