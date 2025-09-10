Left Menu

Preserve Sikh Heritage: A Call for Action

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sardar Tarlochan Singh urges British Sikh MPs to research and preserve Maharaja Ranjit Singh's treasures in a museum. At an event by the British Sikh Association in London, Singh stresses cataloguing these historical artifacts to inspire pride in Sikh heritage without seeking repatriation.

Updated: 10-09-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:47 IST
Former Rajya Sabha MP Sardar Tarlochan Singh has called on British Sikh members of Parliament and peers to conduct comprehensive research into the scattered treasures of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. He emphasized the importance of cataloguing and exhibiting these artifacts in a museum to inspire future generations.

Addressing the British Sikh Association in the House of Lords, Singh pointed to media reports about a colonial file documenting treasures of the 19th-century Sikh ruler. He highlighted the significance of items like Guru Gobind Singh Ji's sacred plume, now preserved in various locations including the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Singh, who spearheaded a museum in Amritsar, clarified that his request is not for repatriation but to preserve these artifacts in the UK, urging British Sikh parliamentarians to ensure their proper display. The event, honoring Singh, concluded with donations for flood relief efforts in Punjab.

