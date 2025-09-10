Kuki-Zo Community Invokes Ethnic Strife Amid PM Modi's Visit

In Manipur, various organizations representing the Kuki-Zo community expressed mixed emotions over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit. While welcoming his presence, they opposed a planned dance ceremony, urging instead that he engage directly with individuals displaced by the persistent ethnic violence.

The Gangte Students Organisation lamented, "We can't dance with tears in our eyes." They stressed the necessity for PM Modi's interaction with affected communities, while the Kuki Inpi Manipur emphasized that the visit should aim for peace and a political resolution.

The ethnic strife in Manipur has left over 260 people dead since May 2023, prompting calls for safety on national highways and advocacy for justice. The state assembly remains under suspended animation following the imposition of President's rule.