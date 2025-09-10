Left Menu

Kuki-Zo Community Invokes Ethnic Strife Amid PM Modi's Visit

Organizations of the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur welcome Prime Minister Modi's planned visit but oppose a celebratory dance ceremony, urging instead that he interact with those affected by the ethnic violence. They emphasize the need for a political solution and justice for the community's aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal/Churachandpur | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:41 IST
Kuki-Zo Community Invokes Ethnic Strife Amid PM Modi's Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Manipur, various organizations representing the Kuki-Zo community expressed mixed emotions over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit. While welcoming his presence, they opposed a planned dance ceremony, urging instead that he engage directly with individuals displaced by the persistent ethnic violence.

The Gangte Students Organisation lamented, "We can't dance with tears in our eyes." They stressed the necessity for PM Modi's interaction with affected communities, while the Kuki Inpi Manipur emphasized that the visit should aim for peace and a political resolution.

The ethnic strife in Manipur has left over 260 people dead since May 2023, prompting calls for safety on national highways and advocacy for justice. The state assembly remains under suspended animation following the imposition of President's rule.

TRENDING

1
Telangana Sets Up Helpline Amid Nepal Crisis

Telangana Sets Up Helpline Amid Nepal Crisis

 India
2
Actor Ajaz Khan Faces Legal Heat Over Viral Video on Gangster's Death

Actor Ajaz Khan Faces Legal Heat Over Viral Video on Gangster's Death

 India
3
Assam Extends Helping Hand to Flood-Ravaged Himachal

Assam Extends Helping Hand to Flood-Ravaged Himachal

 India
4
Punjab's Flood Relief Debate: Sunil Jakhar Challenges AAP's Rs 20,000 Crore Demand

Punjab's Flood Relief Debate: Sunil Jakhar Challenges AAP's Rs 20,000 Crore ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025