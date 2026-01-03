Calls for Political Solution in Venezuela Amidst Crisis

The German foreign ministry has called for a political resolution in Venezuela, following the U.S.'s capture of leader Nicolas Maduro. On Saturday, the ministry urged avoidance of escalating tensions and highlighted the importance of achieving a peaceful settlement.

A statement released, after a convened crisis team meeting, emphasized the need to adhere to international law and respect the democratic interests of Venezuelans. The ministry's position is in alignment with comments from EU officials like Kaja Kallas and Ursula von der Leyen, who pushed for legal adherence by involved parties.

Within Germany, reactions varied. Some politicians celebrated Maduro's removal, while others decried the departure from the established international order since the post-World War II era. Meanwhile, a travel warning to Caracas has been issued by German authorities.

