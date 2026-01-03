Left Menu

Calls for Political Solution in Venezuela Amidst Crisis

Germany's foreign ministry urges a political solution in Venezuela after the U.S. captured leader Nicolas Maduro. Emphasizing the need for international law and a peaceful future for Venezuelans, the ministry, along with EU leaders, expresses a unified stance. Opinions in Germany remain divided on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:11 IST
Calls for Political Solution in Venezuela Amidst Crisis

The German foreign ministry has called for a political resolution in Venezuela, following the U.S.'s capture of leader Nicolas Maduro. On Saturday, the ministry urged avoidance of escalating tensions and highlighted the importance of achieving a peaceful settlement.

A statement released, after a convened crisis team meeting, emphasized the need to adhere to international law and respect the democratic interests of Venezuelans. The ministry's position is in alignment with comments from EU officials like Kaja Kallas and Ursula von der Leyen, who pushed for legal adherence by involved parties.

Within Germany, reactions varied. Some politicians celebrated Maduro's removal, while others decried the departure from the established international order since the post-World War II era. Meanwhile, a travel warning to Caracas has been issued by German authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Bidding: Mumbai Dangals' Strategic Wins at Pro Wrestling League Auction

High-Stakes Bidding: Mumbai Dangals' Strategic Wins at Pro Wrestling League ...

 India
2
Ekstrom Accelerates to Victory in Dakar Rally Prologue

Ekstrom Accelerates to Victory in Dakar Rally Prologue

 Global
3
Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

 Venezuela
4
BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026