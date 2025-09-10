Celebrating Inspector Swamy: A Birthday Tribute to Anurag Kashyap by 'Dacoit' Stars
Actors Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, starring in the film 'Dacoit', celebrate filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's 53rd birthday. The film depicts a convict's quest for revenge against a deceitful ex-girlfriend. Both actors shared a video honoring Kashyap, who also has memorable screen credits, such as 'Akira' and 'Kuttey'.
On the occasion of his 53rd birthday, renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap received heartfelt wishes from actors Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, stars of his upcoming movie 'Dacoit'.
The film narrates the story of an angry convict seeking retribution from a former girlfriend who wronged him. Sesh and Thakur shared a video from their shoots with Kashyap, fondly addressing him as Inspector Swamy.
Directed by Shaneil Deo, 'Dacoit' is set for a Christmas 2025 release. The film also features celebrated actors Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Sunil in significant roles.
