Celebrating Inspector Swamy: A Birthday Tribute to Anurag Kashyap by 'Dacoit' Stars

On the occasion of his 53rd birthday, renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap received heartfelt wishes from actors Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, stars of his upcoming movie 'Dacoit'.

The film narrates the story of an angry convict seeking retribution from a former girlfriend who wronged him. Sesh and Thakur shared a video from their shoots with Kashyap, fondly addressing him as Inspector Swamy.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, 'Dacoit' is set for a Christmas 2025 release. The film also features celebrated actors Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Sunil in significant roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)