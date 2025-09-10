Left Menu

Anuparna Roy: A New Voice in Global Cinema Aims for Change

Anuparna Roy, the first Indian to win the Orizzonti Award for Best Director at the Venice International Film Festival, used her platform to advocate for Palestine. Her debut film, 'Songs of Forgotten Trees,' is an ode to marginalized women's voices. Roy plans more films focused on historical and sociopolitical themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:15 IST
Anuparna Roy has made history as the first Indian to win the Orizzonti Award for Best Director at the Venice International Film Festival for her debut film, 'Songs of Forgotten Trees.'

The filmmaker's acceptance speech captured international attention, as she chose to spotlight the plight of Palestine. Despite fears of backlash, Roy stated, 'It's a responsibility at the moment to stand by Palestine.'

Her film, lauded for its compelling narrative on women's untold stories, marks the start of more projects highlighting sociopolitical issues. Roy's work is emblematic of a new wave of Indian directors gaining global recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

