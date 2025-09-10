Diverse Nominees Announced for 2025 Mercury Prize

The nominees for the 2025 Mercury Prize have been announced, with bands Pulp and Wolf Alice and singers FKA Twigs, CMAT, and Sam Fender among those in the running. This annual British music award, which offers a prize of 25,000 pounds ($34,000), celebrates the best albums released in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The Mercury Prize, known for its eclectic selection and appreciation of various music genres, stands apart from the mainstream BRIT Awards. Notably, rock band Wolf Alice, who took home the prize in 2018, continue their streak with a nomination for "The Clearing." This achievement marks their recognition for all their first four albums.

The event celebrates both veteran and emerging artists, with octogenarian folk singer Martin Carthy and rapper Pa Salieu among the exceptionally diverse list. For the first time, the award ceremony will take place outside of London, moving to the Utilia Arena in Newcastle on October 16.