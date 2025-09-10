Left Menu

Diverse Nominees Announced for 2025 Mercury Prize

The 2025 Mercury Prize nominees feature a diverse array of artists and genres, including bands Pulp and Wolf Alice, and singers FKA Twigs, CMAT, and Sam Fender. The prestigious British music award will be held at the Utilia Arena in Newcastle, marking the first time the event occurs outside London.

Updated: 10-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:44 IST
The nominees for the 2025 Mercury Prize have been announced, with bands Pulp and Wolf Alice and singers FKA Twigs, CMAT, and Sam Fender among those in the running. This annual British music award, which offers a prize of 25,000 pounds ($34,000), celebrates the best albums released in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The Mercury Prize, known for its eclectic selection and appreciation of various music genres, stands apart from the mainstream BRIT Awards. Notably, rock band Wolf Alice, who took home the prize in 2018, continue their streak with a nomination for "The Clearing." This achievement marks their recognition for all their first four albums.

The event celebrates both veteran and emerging artists, with octogenarian folk singer Martin Carthy and rapper Pa Salieu among the exceptionally diverse list. For the first time, the award ceremony will take place outside of London, moving to the Utilia Arena in Newcastle on October 16.

